Nobel Prize for Literature winner eyes comic book form

STOCKHOLM — The 2017 winner of the Nobel Literature Prize is eyeing the comic book form as an upcoming project.

Kazuo Ishiguro told reporters in Sweden Wednesday that he is thinking of writing a comic series because he is fascinated by this way of telling stories.

He said he has loved the popular Japanese Manga comic tradition since his childhood, and that storytelling technique it uses is close to the way he writes fiction. He adds he is also inspired by the superhero comics that came out of the United States in the 1930s.

He says the eastern and western forms have "now married" in an exciting way.