Publishing art director resigns amid harassment allegations
NEW YORK — A Penguin Random House art director, facing allegations of sexual harassment, has resigned.
Guiseppe Castellano wrote on his blog Tuesday that his situation had become "untenable," while also denying the allegations by actress-author Charlyne Yi. Yi had tweeted in mid-November that she had met with Castellano for what she thought was a planned book project. Instead, she alleged, he suggested that they have an affair. Penguin Random House confirmed Wednesday that Castellano had left and said in a statement that his continued employment might have had an "impact" on the working atmosphere.
Dozens of men have faced harassment allegations in the past two months. On Wednesday, Time
