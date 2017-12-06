Publishing art director resigns amid harassment allegations

Guiseppe Castellano wrote on his blog Tuesday that his situation had become "untenable," while also denying the allegations by actress-author Charlyne Yi. Yi had tweeted in mid-November that she had met with Castellano for what she thought was a planned book project. Instead, she alleged, he suggested that they have an affair. Penguin Random House confirmed Wednesday that Castellano had left and said in a statement that his continued employment might have had an "impact" on the working atmosphere.