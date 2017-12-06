RBC Taylor Prize long list revealed
TORONTO — Non-fiction books about enduring love, solitude in the digital era, and life as an ER doctor are among the titles on the RBC Taylor Prize long list.
Contenders for the $30,000 award include James Maskalyk's "Life on the Ground Floor: Letters From the Edge of Emergency Medicine" (Doubleday Canada), which recently won the $60,000 Hilary Weston Writers' Trust Prize for Nonfiction.
Also on the list is Mandy Len Catron's "How to Fall in Love with Anyone" (Simon & Schuster), and Michael Harris's "Solitude: A Singular Life in a Crowded World" (Doubleday Canada).
A short list will be revealed Jan. 10, 2018, while the winner will be announced on Feb. 26, 2018. Authors of the other shortlisted titles get $5,000 each.
Jurors read 153 books submitted by 110 Canadian and international publishers.
The other books on the long list are:
— "Island of the Blue Foxes: Disaster and Triumph on Bering's Great Voyage to Alaska" (Douglas & McIntyre) by Stephen R. Bown
— "Yardwork: A Biography of an Urban Place" (Wolsak and Wynn Publishers) by Daniel Coleman
— "The Marriott Cell: An Epic Journey from Cairo's Scorpion Prison to Freedom" (Random House Canada) by Mohamed Fahmy and Carol Shaben
— "A History of Canada in Ten Maps: Epic Stories of Charting a Mysterious Land" (Allen Lane Canada/Penguin Random House Canada) by Adam Shoalts
— "Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City" (House of Anansi Press) by Tanya Talaga
— "In the Name of Humanity" (Allen Lane Canada/Penguin Random House Canada) by Max Wallace
— "Apron Strings: Navigating Food and Family in France, Italy, and China" (Goose Lane Edition) by Jan Wong
