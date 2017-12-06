Entertainment

Rep: Mayer recovering from emergency appendectomy

FILe - In this April 7, 2017 file photo, John Mayer performs in concert during his "The Search for Everything Tour" in Philadelphia. Mayer has been hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy. The Grammy-winning musician was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 5, according to a rep. The singer-guitarist was due to perform later that night at a concert with the Dead & Company, but that date has now been postponed. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — A rep for John Mayer says the musician is in "good spirits" after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.

The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and guitarist underwent surgery on Tuesday. A publicist for the 40-yeaar-old said in a statement Wednesday that Mayer is recovering and "is in good spirits."

He had been touring with the Dead & Company.

The group postponed a New Orleans concert date on Tuesday and is now postponing two more dates in Orlando and Sunrise, Florida, this week. Fans can use the tickets for the rescheduled date or get a refund.

It's not clear when the tour will resume.

