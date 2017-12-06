Entertainment

Soprano Nadine Sierra is making her mark at a young age

This 2017 photo provided by the Metropolitan Opera shows Nadine Sierra as Ilia in Mozart's "Idomeneo" in New York. She made history of sorts at age 20 by becoming the youngest singer ever to win the Metropolitan Opera's vocal competition. Now, at the ripe old age of 29, Sierra is on the brink of stardom. (Metropolitan Opera via AP)

NEW YORK — It's been a dizzying rise for soprano Nadine Sierra, who is now on the brink of stardom.

At age 20, she became the youngest singer ever to win the Metropolitan Opera's vocal competition. Now 29, she won this year's Richard Tucker Award, worth $50,000 and a chance to headline a gala concert at New York's Carnegie Hall on Dec. 10. The concert will be broadcast live on WQXR radio and streamed on its website .

Says Barry Tucker, chairman of the foundation that nurtures up-and-coming American singers: "She has charm, she has style, she has grace, and on top of that she has a terrific voice."

