Soprano Nadine Sierra is making her mark at a young age

NEW YORK — It's been a dizzying rise for soprano Nadine Sierra, who is now on the brink of stardom.

At age 20, she became the youngest singer ever to win the Metropolitan Opera's vocal competition. Now 29, she won this year's Richard Tucker Award, worth $50,000 and a chance to headline a gala concert at New York's Carnegie Hall on Dec. 10. The concert will be broadcast live on WQXR radio and streamed on its website .