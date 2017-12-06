Soprano Nadine Sierra is making her mark at a young age
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — It's been a dizzying rise for soprano Nadine Sierra, who is now on the brink of stardom.
At age 20, she became the youngest singer ever to win the Metropolitan Opera's vocal competition. Now 29, she won this year's Richard Tucker Award, worth $50,000 and a chance to headline a gala concert at New York's Carnegie Hall on Dec. 10. The concert will be broadcast live on WQXR radio and streamed on its
Says Barry Tucker, chairman of the foundation that nurtures up-and-coming American singers: "She has charm, she has style, she has grace, and on top of that she has a terrific voice."
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Like her detective novels, Agatha Christie was full of surprises