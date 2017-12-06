The Latest: After new lawsuit, Weinstein renews denials
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The Latest on a lawsuit accusing Harvey Weinstein of racketeering and sexual assault (all times local):
1 p.m.
Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein are renewing their denials that he sexually assaulted women after a new lawsuit alleges his attempts to cover up his bad conduct amounted to racketeering.
Attorneys Blair Berk and Ben Brafman said in a statement Wednesday that Weinstein "has never at any time committed an act of sexual assault."
They said "it is wrong and irresponsible to conflate claims of impolitic
Six women sued Weinstein in New York on Wednesday, seeking to represent a class of "dozens, if not hundreds" of women who say they were assaulted.
It claims Weinstein and the companies he worked with colluded to conceal Weinstein's widespread harassment and assaults.
___
11:16 a.m.
Six women filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday, seeking to represent a class of "dozens, if not hundreds" of women who say they were assaulted by the movie mogul.
The lawsuit was filed at a federal court in New York claims his actions to cover up the assaults amounted to civil racketeering.
It claims Weinstein and the companies he worked with colluded to conceal Weinstein's widespread sexual harassment and assaults.
A lawyer for Weinstein declined to comment.
According to the lawsuit, actresses and other women in the film industry were lured to industry events, hotel rooms, Weinstein's home, office meetings or auditions under the pretense that they were to discuss a project.
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Like her detective novels, Agatha Christie was full of surprises