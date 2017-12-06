With a small book, Gene Simmons is ready to make you rich

NEW YORK — Kiss co-founder and entrepreneur Gene Simmons has a new book out in which he hopes to reveal the principles of being rich and powerful.

There's no quick fix: You're going to have to wake up early, dress better, turn off the TV and study.

"On Power" is part guidebook, part self-help manual, with several profiles of people Simmons thinks we should admire, like Oprah Winfrey and Warren Buffett.

His advice to gaining wealth is simple: Think of a good idea, start a limited liability partnership in your home, use social media and deduct the costs from your taxes. You can keep your old job until the rewards flow in.