CBS, HBO, Netflix among 2018 duPont-Columbia award winners
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A mixture of legacy journalism and new media with emerging platforms were among the 16 winners of the 2018 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards
The awards were announced by Columbia's Graduate School of Journalism on Thursday.
"At a challenging time for the news media," said Jury Chair Cheryl Gould. "We were gratified to see both new platforms strengthen their journalism muscles and traditional outlets maintain their vigorous reporting standards."
Audio and video journalists were recognized with offerings as broadcasts and podcasts. "This American Life" won for its coverage of the split within the Republican Party and Reveal for its human rights reporting in Russia. The New York Times podcast "The Daily" also was
Awards went to media newcomer Netflix and filmmaker Ava Du Vernay for the feature-length documentary "13" and to Hollywood filmmaker John Ridley's partnership with ABC News on the documentary "Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992."
CBS News won two awards, one for its Syrian war coverage of veteran correspondent Elizabeth Palmer and the other for a two-part "60 Minutes" report from inside the U.S. nuclear arsenal.
PBS picked up wins for the "Frontline" documentary "Exodus," which traces the route of refugees into Europe, and for WORLD Channel's "America ReFramed: Class of '27," a look at the benefits of early education.
Cable outlets also were represented: "HBO Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" for its investigation into the International Olympic Committee and National Geographic Documentary Films for "Hell on Earth: the Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS."
Five local television stations were
The awards ceremony, co-hosted by "CBS This Morning" host Gayle King and CNN anchor Jake Tapper, will be at Columbia on Jan. 16.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
-
In Focus
Most Popular
-
Check your numbers: Two lottery tickets worth $1.75 million each sold in Nova Scotia
-
Black in Halifax: El Jones on speaking up, and those who ruthlessly harass her
-
Winter on the way: Environment Canada warns of snow for Nova Scotia this weekend
-
Vicky Mochama: Treatment of Liberal MP is precisely why women don't report