Ex-DJ says $1 payment to Taylor Swift sent by mail last week
DENVER — A former radio DJ who was ordered to pay a symbolic $1 to Taylor Swift for groping her at a photo op says he mailed her a Sacagawea coin last week.
David Mueller provided a letter to The Associated Press showing the payment was sent Nov. 28. Mueller previously told the AP he intended the coin featuring a prominent Native American woman as a final jab at the singer in a case her side called a win for all women.
Swift was among the "Silence Breakers" named as Time magazine's person of the year. In a story published Wednesday, she said she hadn't received the dollar.
Mueller had sued Swift claiming she falsely accused him of groping her and sought up to $3 million. A federal jury in Denver ruled for Swift.
