JK Rowling, Warner Bros. voice support for Johnny Depp
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — J.K. Rowling is voicing her support for Johnny Depp and his casting in an upcoming sequel to "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."
The author published a statement on her
Rowling said she and director David Yates considered recasting Depp's role. But she cited "agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people," and said that she is not only comfortable with Depp's casting "but genuinely happy" to have him starring in the franchise.
Warner Bros. said it supported the decision.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
-
In Focus
-
In Focus
Like her detective novels, Agatha Christie was full of surprises