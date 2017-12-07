Latest: Keillor attorney: MPR must 'set the record straight'

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on Garrison's Keilor's dismissal following allegations of sexual misconduct (all times local):

12:10 a.m.

Garrison Keilor's attorney says the humorist is aware of only one woman making allegations of inappropriate behaviour against him and wants the president of Minnesota Public Radio to "set the record straight" on that point.

Keilor's personal attorney, Eric Nilsson, issued a statement early Thursday responding to a news report that MPR President Jon McTaggart told employees Wednesday the decision to cut ties with Keilor resulted from multiple allegations that covered an extended period of time.

MPR News reported the McTaggart comments. Nilsson says that the former "A Prairie Home Companion" host wants a swift resolution with MPR and "expects a full restoration of his reputation."

Keillor has said he touched a woman's bare back to console her, and that he apologized. MPR has not provided details of the allegations.

___

8 p.m.

The president of Minnesota Public Radio has told employees the decision to cut business ties with former "A Prairie Home Companion" host Garrison Keillor resulted from "multiple allegations" that covered an extended period of time.

Jon McTaggart held an off-the-record meeting with employees Wednesday, a week after Keillor's dismissal was announced. Reporters from Minnesota Public Radio News did not attend because the meeting was declared off-the-record, but compiled an account from employees who did attend.

MPR News reports McTaggart said he alone made the decision to break with Keillor, who retired as "Prairie Home" host last year. Keillor told the Star Tribune he touched a woman's bare back as he tried to console her, and that he apologized.