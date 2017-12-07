Entertainment

Paris Holocaust museum opens exhibit on married Nazi hunters

In this photo taken on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 French Nazi hunters Serge Klarsfeld, left, and his wife Beate look at the Wall of Names at the Shoah Memorial in Paris. The story of Nazi hunters Beate and Serge Klarsfeld is well known in many ways _ and has even spawned a Hollywood movie. Yet, not all has been told of the steely married couple‚Äôs quest to bring down some of the Third Reich‚Äôs most infamous villains including Klaus Barbie, the so-called ‚ÄúButcher of Lyon.‚Äù Paris‚Äô Shoah Memorial is this week hosting the world‚Äôs first ever exhibit into their story _ called ‚ÄúBeate and Serge Klarsfeld, Fighters for Memory.‚Äù(AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS — An exhibition exploring the story of the steely married couple Beate and Serge Klarsfeld, who hunted German Nazis and their former collaborators in occupied France, is opening in Paris with materials from the couple's personal archives.

The exhibition opens Thursday at the Shoah Memorial and includes previously unseen video, and strives to explain the Klarsfelds' work to a new generation.

It shows how the couple brought down Klaus Barbie, the Gestapo officer eventually convicted of torturing French prisoners. The couple's pursuit of the "Butcher of Lyon" featured in an American television biography of Beate Klarsfeld that starred Farrah Fawcett.

Curator Olivier Lalieu says the exhibition is believed to be the first dedicated to the breadth of their careers and lives.

Serge Klarsfeld is 82 years old, his wife 78.

