Prize-winning author-critic William Gass dead at 93

Gass died Wednesday at his home in St. Louis, publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced. No cause of death was immediately available.

A leading experimental writer of the 1960s and '70s, Gass wrote influential works of fiction such as "Omensetter's Luck" and won numerous literary prizes for his works of criticism. He was a longtime St. Louis resident who taught at the University of Washington and even earned a star on the city's Walk of Fame.