PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 12/3/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

3. "The People vs. Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

4. "The Midnight Line" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

5. "Past Perfect" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. "Hardcore Twenty-Four" by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. "Tom Clancy" Power and Empire" by Marc Cameron (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

8. "End Game" by David Balducci (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "Artemis" by Andy Weir (Crown)

10. "Sleeping Beauties" by King/King (Scribner)

11. "Two Kinds of Truth" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

12. "Oathbringer: Book Three" by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

13. "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett (Viking)

14. "Uncommon Type" by Tom Hanks (Knopf)

15. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celest Ng (Penguin)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

2. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

3. "Grant" by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

4. "Obama" by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

5. "Guinness World Records 2018" by Guinness World Records Limited (Guinness World Records)

6. "Killing England" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt)

7. "Promise Me, Dad" by Joe Biden (Flatiron)

8. "Tribe of Mentors" by Timothy Ferriss (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

9. "The Wisdom of Sundays" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

10. "Capital Gaines" by Chip Gaines (W)

11. "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

12. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

13. "Sisters First" by Bush/Hager (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "Bobby Kennedy" by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster)

15. "Principles" by Ray Dalio (Simon & Schuster)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Venom of the Mountain Man" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

2. "Final Scream" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

3. "The Wrong Side of Goodbye" by Michael Connelly (Vision)

4. "Close Contact" by Lori Foster (HQN)

5. "Cowboy's Legacy" by B.J. Daniels (HQN)

6. "Wyoming Winter" by Diana Palmer (HQN)

7. "The Silent Corner" by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

8. "Dragon Teeth" by Michael Crichton (Harper)

9. "The Christmas Wish" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

10. "Murder on the Orient Express" (movie tie-in) by Agatha Christie (William Morrow)

11. "Cross the Line" by James Patterson (Vision)

12. "Twelve Days of Christmas" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

13. "Thursdays at Eight" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

14. "The Crush" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

15. "Heartbreak Hotel" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "Darker" by E.L. James (Vintage)

2. "The Sun and Her Flowers" by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMell)

3. "Instant Pot Miracle" (HMH)

4. "Instant Pot Cookbook" (HMH)

5. "Count to Ten" by James Patterson & Angwan Sanghi (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "The Black Book" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

7. "It" (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

9. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

10. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

11. "Murder on the Orient Express" (movie tie-in) by Agatha Christie (William Morrow)

12. "Collusion" by Luke Harding (Vintage)

13. "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

14. "Pachinko" by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central Publishing)

15. "The Couple Next Door" by Shari Lapena (Penguin)