The Latest: MPR says 'carefully investigated' Keillor case

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on allegations against Garrison Keillor during his time at Minnesota Public Radio:

8:40 a.m.

Minnesota Public Radio insists it "carefully investigated" complaints from two people of "inappropriate behaviour " by Garrison Keillor before it terminated its contracts with the creator of "A Prairie Home Companion."

In a statement to The Associated Press Thursday, MPR said the complaints came from two people formerly associated with the show. It says they alleged "multiple incidents," though only one claimed the behaviour was directed at her.

MPR says it hasn't released details because the two want to keep their names private.

Keillor, who retired as host of the show in 2016, told the AP Wednesday night that MPR shouldn't have dismissed him without a "full and fair investigation."

Jon McTaggart, CEO of MPR's parent company APMG, told employees Wednesday that he alone knew the contents of the allegations.

6:30 a.m.

Garrison Keillor says Minnesota Public Radio shouldn't have dismissed him last week without fully investigating what the radio station has called "multiple allegations."

Jon McTaggart, CEO of MPR's parent company APMG, told employees Wednesday that the allegations against the 75-year-old former "A Prairie Home Companion" host covered an extended period of time. He provided no details.

In an email late Wednesday, Keillor told the Associated Press MPR has made an "enormous mistake ... by not conducting a full and fair investigation."

An MPR spokeswoman told AP last week that two people made complaints against Keillor, though only one claimed his behaviour was directed at her.