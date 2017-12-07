WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended December 3.

FICTION

1. "The Getaway" (DWK ?12) by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

2. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

3. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday)

5. "Harry Potter...Prisoner" by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine)

6. "The People vs. Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. "The Midnight Line" by Lee Child (Dell)

8. "Past Perfect" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. "Wonder" (movie tie-in) by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

10. "Hardcore Twenty-Four" by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

NONFICTION

1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

2. "Garth Brooks: Anthology Part 1 LE" by Garth Brooks (Pearl Records, Inc.)

3. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

4. "Grant" by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

5. "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

6. "Audacious" by Beth Moore (B&H Books)

7. "Guinness World Records 2018" by Guinness World Records Limited (Guinness World Records)

8. "Elf on the Shelf" by Aebersold (CCA & B)

9. "Killing England" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)

10. "Promise Me, Dad" by Joe Biden (Flatiron Books)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Darker: Fifty Shades Darker" by E.L. James (Vintage)

2. "Tom Clancy Power and Empire" by Marc Cameron (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

3. "Past Perfect" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. "The Midnight Line" by Lee Child (Random House)

5. "End Game" by David Balducci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "The Hideaway" by Lauren K. Denton (Thomas Nelson)

7. "Whiskey Beach" by Nora roberts ( Penguin)

8. "The People vs. Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

9. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday)

10. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Knopf Doubleday)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari (HarperCollins)

2. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

3. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

4. "The Body Keeps the Score" by Bessel van der Kolk MD (Penguin)

5. "The Reason I Jump" by Naoki Higashida (Random House)

6. "Of Mess and Moxie by Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson)

7. "Quiet" by Susan Cain (Crown/Archetype)

8. "The Girl with Seven Names" by Hyeonseo Lee & David John (HarperCollins)

9. "Capital Gaines" by Chip Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

10. "Simplify" by Joshua Becker (Joshua Becker)