Accusations of misconduct followed top gossip editor

NEW YORK — Dylan Howard, the top editor at National Enquirer publisher American Media Inc., who previously faced allegations of sexual misconduct at the gossip news giant, was also accused of harassing behaviour at another employer, according to interviews and documents obtained by The Associated Press.

Howard took over as the chief editor of the startup celebrity news site Celebuzz in early 2012, after a stint running American Media's Los Angeles office that was punctuated by allegations of sexual harassment.

Questions about Howard's behaviour didn't stop at the new job.

At Celebuzz, Howard asked female employees about their sex lives, talked in the office about which of his subordinates he wanted to have sex with and threw what was described as a "c--- ring" sexual aid at an employee, according to confidential documents obtained by AP and interviews with former employees. In a letter obtained by the AP, a human resources specialist said an investigation concluded that Howard had violated the company's sexual harassment policy.

After 15 months at Celebuzz, Howard left the smaller gossip publication and returned to American Media, where he is now chief content officer overseeing the National Enquirer, Us Weekly and other publications and websites .

In a statement issued through his publicist Friday, Howard acknowledged that the top reason for his resignation from Celebuzz was the way the company handled what he called "unfounded" accusations against him.

"There is nothing here that has any truth to it," he said. "Period."

An attorney for Howard threatened to sue the AP for news coverage he described as "false, malicious and defamatory."

AMI said it did not know about the harassment complaint against Howard during his time at Celebuzz.

The April 2013 letter from an HR investigator that said Howard violated Celebuzz's sexual harassment policy didn't specify what exactly Howard did but laid out eight allegations against him. The letter said a human resources investigator addressed the conduct with Celebuzz's parent company "and recommended actions to help improve the work environment." The letter did not say whether Howard was disciplined for his behaviour .

Howard's publicist provided the text of a March 21, 2013, email he said Howard sent to a Celebuzz executive announcing his resignation, in which he cites the company's response to "the unfounded allegations against me" as his top reason for leaving the company.

A former senior executive at the website's parent company, BuzzMedia, confirmed that Howard's behaviour was of serious concern to management and contributed to his departure from the company in April 2013.

A complaint to HR by one Celebuzz employee that was obtained by the AP said that "Dylan has repeatedly asked interns and employees ... about their sex lives."

"He's made comments about women's suggestive clothing, how good employees look when they leave the room, how much he would like to have sex with hosts from the studio floor, which celebrities he's slept with, etc.," according to the employee's complaint.

A spokeswoman for the San Leandro, California-based human resources firm TriNet Group Inc, which investigated the harassment complaint against Howard, confirmed to the AP that BuzzMedia was formerly a client but declined further comment.

Some of the seven former Celebuzz employees interviewed by the AP spoke on condition of anonymity because they had signed nondisclosure agreements prohibiting them from publicly discussing their former employer. Others said they were concerned about Howard's influence in the entertainment industry.

The AP reported this week that American Media launched its own investigation in 2012 into similar complaints of sexual misconduct against Howard, before he went to Celebuzz. Howard called those allegations "baseless."

The investigation at Celebuzz began with a complaint filed by an employee Howard had sought to discipline for what he said was substandard work.

Howard's publicist said that Celebuzz's HR department told Howard to "consider the source" of the complaint since it was filed after Howard placed the employee on a performance improvement plan.

The senior company executive recalled that when Howard made sexually inappropriate remarks to a group of interns in their 20s in the company's bullpen-style Los Angeles office space, he decided the company had to act.

Howard was rehired by American Media and given a promotion to oversee all its newsrooms out of the company's New York offices.

___

Horwitz reported from Washington.

___