Jane Fonda uses 80th birthday to help others with fundraiser
ATLANTA — Jane Fonda thinks having more women in power across all industries will help reduce the number of sexual harassment claims.
In a recent interview, the two-time Oscar-winning actress spoke with The Associated Press about why more women are speaking up now against sex abuse. She also talked about her growth as an actress and holding her 80th birthday celebration to raise funds for her
On Saturday, Fonda's Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential foundation will host "Eight Decades of Jane" at an upscale hotel in Atlanta. She hopes to raise at least $1 million.
