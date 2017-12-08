Lawyer says CNN producer who lost job did not harass
NEW YORK — The lawyer for a CNN producer who was fired last month following complaints about his
The network said Teddy Davis, a senior producer on Jake Tapper's program, was let go following an investigation that found his conduct "does not align with the standards and values of the network." A network representative later confirmed the circumstances were related to sexual misconduct.
Michael Weinsten, Davis' lawyer, says his client "was not accused of sexual harassment. Nor was he ever accused of any physical contact, language of a sexual nature or any sort of lewd conduct."
What Davis did that actually led to the action remains a mystery, however. Neither Weinsten nor CNN would provide any details about the
