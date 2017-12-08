Review: It doesn't take much to keep Van Morrison singing
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Van Morrison, "Versatile" (Sony)
Van Morrison has proven that he'd rather be singing than anything else.
Stage chatter? Not so much. Interviews? Not his thing.
But he loves making music. And make no mistake, he'll sing what he wants and put his own imprint on it — and there's a chance it will be wonderful.
Morrison's 38th studio album, "Versatile," comes hard on the heels of "Roll With the Punches," a tribute to the rhythm and blues influences that helped forge the style that made him one of the world's greatest songwriters. He may not be in his prime at 72, but he isn't stopping now.
On "Versatile" Morrison veers toward the swinging vibe that has enthralled him at times, applying his signature vocal fearlessness to his own songs, some new and some not, and assorted well-
A gentle re-casting of "I Forgot That Love Existed" does nothing to detract from the legacy of one of his best songs.
The new compositions generally don't rise to that standard. On "Broken Record," Morrison at one point sings the title repeatedly — sounding like, well, a broken record. Perhaps the album's weakest cut, it's an odd choice for the opener.
But the rest goes down easy, with stellar ensemble playing and just enough free-form adventurousness to keep the loyalists happy — and Morrison, too, as long as he's singing.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
-
In Focus
Most Popular
-
Toronto police officer admits to inappropriate sexual relationship with youth group member
-
Dartmouth coworkers win $1 million on their weekly lottery ticket
-
Surgeon accused of sexual misconduct, harassing coworkers with amputated toes
-
'My hands were on her neck,' Garnier says during police interview