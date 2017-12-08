The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
A
A
Share via Email
iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending December 7, 2017:
Top Songs
1. Perfect Duet (with Beyoncé), Ed Sheeran
2. Perfect, Ed Sheeran
3. Him & I, G-Eazy & Halsey
4. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone
5. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello
6. Thunder, Imagine Dragons
7. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Geo..., ebe Rexha
8. Amazing Grace, Brooke Simpson
9. Bad at Love, Halsey
10. End Game (feat. Ed Sheeran & F..., Taylor Swift
Top Albums
1. From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
2. Songs of Experience (Deluxe Ed..., U2
3. What Makes You Country, Luke Bryan
4. Reputation, Taylor Swift
5. A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe, Pentatonix
6. War & Leisure, Miguel
7. I Don't Believe We've Met, Danielle Bradbery
8. Christmas, Michael Bublé
9. ÷ , Ed Sheeran
10. Warmer in the Winter, Lindsey Stirling
__
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
-
In Focus