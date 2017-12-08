Entertainment

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending December 7, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Perfect Duet (with Beyoncé), Ed Sheeran

2. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

3. Him & I, G-Eazy & Halsey

4. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone

5. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello

6. Thunder, Imagine Dragons

7. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Geo..., ebe Rexha

8. Amazing Grace, Brooke Simpson

9. Bad at Love, Halsey

10. End Game (feat. Ed Sheeran & F..., Taylor Swift

Top Albums

1. From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

2. Songs of Experience (Deluxe Ed..., U2

3. What Makes You Country, Luke Bryan

4. Reputation, Taylor Swift

5. A Pentatonix Christmas Deluxe, Pentatonix

6. War & Leisure, Miguel

7. I Don't Believe We've Met, Danielle Bradbery

8. Christmas, Michael Bublé

9. ÷ , Ed Sheeran

10. Warmer in the Winter, Lindsey Stirling

