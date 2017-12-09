'Last Jedi' premiere kicks off with droids, Daisy Ridley
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Stormtroopers marched the red carpet as Star Wars music blared and fans cheered Saturday at the world premiere of latest installment in the beloved space opera franchise.
The elaborate premiere for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" included a procession of Stormtroopers and a squad of elite guards clad in red
The procession of characters took them down a red carpet set up under a towering model of an assault vehicle and into a tented area where photos and interviews were taking place before the film's premiere. The characters, including the droids R2-D2, C-3PO and BB-8, arrived before the film's stars.
Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, arrived wearing a shimmering dress adorned with stars, while newcomer Kelly Marie Tran wore a bright red dress with a lengthy train behind it.
"It's a Star Wars movie, and the energy tonight is pretty amazing," said a beaming Andy Serkis, who plays the villain Supreme Leader Snoke.
Secrecy about the film, which has only been screened for a select VIPs, was still in place. Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO, told a reporter looking for details on the film, "I'm going to let you work out everything for yourself."
"The Last Jedi," which arrives in
___
AP Entertainment Writer Ryan Pearson contributed to this report.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
-
In Focus