'Coco' tops box office again before 'Star Wars' hits
LOS ANGELES — Disney and Pixar's "Coco" has topped the box office for a third time on a quiet, pre "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" weekend in
"Justice League" took second place with $9.6 million and the sleeper hit "Wonder" placed third with $8.5 million.
James Franco's "The Disaster Artist" jumped to fourth place in its second weekend expansion with $6.4 million, and "Thor: Ragnarok" rounded out the top five.
The weekend's sole new wide release was the Morgan Freeman film "Just Getting Started," which launched to a
Most studios have chosen to avoid competing against "The Last Jedi," which is expected to dominate
