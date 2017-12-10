Entertainment

'Coco' tops box office again before 'Star Wars' hits

This image released by Disney-Pixar shows characters Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez in a scene from the animated film, "Coco." (Disney-Pixar via AP)

LOS ANGELES — Disney and Pixar's "Coco" has topped the box office for a third time on a quiet, pre "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" weekend in theatres . Disney estimates Sunday that "Coco" added $18.3 million, bringing its domestic total to $135.5 million.

"Justice League" took second place with $9.6 million and the sleeper hit "Wonder" placed third with $8.5 million.

James Franco's "The Disaster Artist" jumped to fourth place in its second weekend expansion with $6.4 million, and "Thor: Ragnarok" rounded out the top five.

The weekend's sole new wide release was the Morgan Freeman film "Just Getting Started," which launched to a meagre $3.2 million.

Most studios have chosen to avoid competing against "The Last Jedi," which is expected to dominate theatres and moviegoer attention when it opens on Dec. 15.

