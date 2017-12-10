Jane Fonda raises $1.3 million at 80th birthday fundraiser
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ATLANTA — Jane Fonda used her 80th birthday celebration to raise $1.3 million for her foundation.
The two-time Oscar-winner held the "Eight Decades of Jane" fundraiser at an upscale hotel Saturday night. The event recognized Fonda's life achievements along with her foundation, Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential, which she created in 1995.
The Atlanta-based
Fonda's foundation hosted the event with 228 guests in attendance including CNN founder and ex-husband Ted Turner, her son Troy Garity and producer Paula Weinstein. James Taylor and Carole King performed several songs including "So Far Away" and "You've Got a Friend."
Dolly Parton, Kerry Washington, Ludacris and Oprah Winfrey shared a toast through a video message.
___
Online: www.gcapp.org/celebratingjane
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
-
In Focus