Tabloids roundup: Loathing, leading ladies, and Matt Lauer
This week: royal wedding budget gets fat, Hollywood gets thin, Matt Lauer gets creepier.
LIFE & STYLE
Cover: A good old-fashioned feud! Insiders say Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman were “inseparable on the set” of Big Little Lies, but now they’re less Abbott-and-Costello inseparable and more cobra-and-mongoose. It’s complicated: Nicole got to win an individual Emmy, had a recent prestige film in Lion, and might get more money, while Reese got … hmm, maybe it’s not all that complicated.
Windsor knot: The royal wedding will be a temporary solution to any Brexit economic doldrums, as any chav who can hold a halberd will be hired for security. That’s $25 million of the $30-million-plus tab, which also includes a half-million for a dress made, per tradition, by cartoon mice. But if you must get drunk and make out with someone at a wedding next year, let it be this one, where the Beckhams, Chris Martin, Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra will be invited and no doubt very insecure. Help them however you can.
IN TOUCH
Cover: Matt Lauer, Disgraced Celebrity Man No. 146, has fathered two love children with Today Show co-workers, says In Touch. It adds that one ex-lover was unhappy enough with ol’ Morning Wood that she wrote “You f---ed me!” on his dressing-room mirror, a turn of phrase which in a guy like Lauer probably prompted less mournful reflection, and more gleeful recollection, than the writer wanted.
Son beaming: Scott Disick suspects Kourtney Kardashian’s 3-year-old Reign isn’t really his son, in a story for some reason headlined “Scott’s Worst Fear” and not “Reign’s Greatest Hope.”
STAR
Cover: Angelina Jolie weighs “no more than 78 pounds,” according to the sort of doctor who has never weighed or even met her but is prepared to try this old carnie trick in the pages of Star. The accompanying photo feature of other celebrity pipe-cleaners — Kate Bosworth, Lily Collins, Giuliana Rancic — represents an interesting shift for Star. The mag is known for its annual “worst beach bodies” feature but now it’s borrowing the opposite angle from its American Media corporate sibling, The National Enquirer, which regularly runs features decrying how thin the stars are. Basically the subtext of the stories have shifted from “our readers are cruel, and need fuel” to “our readers are fat, and need consolation.”
