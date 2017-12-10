Tabloids roundup: Loathing, leading ladies, and Matt Lauer

LIFE & STYLE

Cover: A good old-fashioned feud! Insiders say Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman were “inseparable on the set” of Big Little Lies, but now they’re less Abbott-and-Costello inseparable and more cobra-and-mongoose. It’s complicated: Nicole got to win an individual Emmy, had a recent prestige film in Lion, and might get more money, while Reese got … hmm, maybe it’s not all that complicated.

Windsor knot: The royal wedding will be a temporary solution to any Brexit economic doldrums, as any chav who can hold a halberd will be hired for security. That’s $25 million of the $30-million-plus tab, which also includes a half-million for a dress made, per tradition, by cartoon mice. But if you must get drunk and make out with someone at a wedding next year, let it be this one, where the Beckhams, Chris Martin, Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra will be invited and no doubt very insecure. Help them however you can.

Cover: Matt Lauer, Disgraced Celebrity Man No. 146, has fathered two love children with Today Show co-workers, says In Touch. It adds that one ex-lover was unhappy enough with ol’ Morning Wood that she wrote “You f---ed me!” on his dressing-room mirror, a turn of phrase which in a guy like Lauer probably prompted less mournful reflection, and more gleeful recollection, than the writer wanted.

Son beaming: Scott Disick suspects Kourtney Kardashian’s 3-year-old Reign isn’t really his son, in a story for some reason headlined “Scott’s Worst Fear” and not “Reign’s Greatest Hope.”

