Christopher Plummer nominated for Golden Globe for role in 'All the Money in the World'
Eric McCormack and the animated film "The Breadwinner" were among the other Canadian nominees announced today.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TORONTO — Veteran Canadian actor Christopher Plummer has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his role in "All the Money in the World."
The 87-year-old Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey as billionaire J. Paul Getty after Spacey was ousted from the movie in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct allegations.
Plummer was nominated for best actor in a supporting role along with Willem Dafoe (“The Florida Project,”) Armie Hammer (“Call Me by Your Name”), Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) and Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”).
Eric McCormack and the animated film "The Breadwinner" were among the other Canadian nominees announced today.
Toronto-born McCormack is nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy series for "Will and Grace."
And "The Breadwinner," a Canadian co-production produced by Angelina Jolie, is up for best animated film.
Meanwhile, the HBO series "Big Little Lies," directed by Montreal's Jean-Marc Vallee, is in the running for six trophies while Guillermo del Toro's Cold War-era fairytale "The Shape of Water, which was shot in Toronto and Hamilton, earned a leading seven nods.
Alberta-shot series "Fargo" was also nominated for TV's best limited series or motion picture.
"The Handmaid’s Tale," based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood's acclaimed novel, also received several nominations, including best television drama.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
-
In Focus
Most Popular
-
'Already hurting enough': Pain patient challenges plan to tax medical marijuana
-
Halifax police ticket pedestrian who was struck by car at unlit crosswalk
-
Robbery victim turns bear spray onto suspect in purse theft: Halifax police
-
Brawl outside Cole Harbour sports bar ends in stabbing: Halifax police