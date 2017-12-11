Saudi Arabia to allow movie theatres after decades of ban
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia announced on Monday it will allow movie
Movie
However, since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ascended to power under his father, King Salman, he has pushed for greater social openings such as lifting a ban on women driving next year and bringing back concerts and other forms of entertainment to satiate the desires of the country's majority young population. The 32-year-old heir to the throne has also sought ways to boost local spending and create jobs amid lower oil prices.
According to Monday's announcement, a resolution was passed paving the way for licenses to be granted to commercial movie
Saudi filmmakers and movie buffs have been able to circumvent traditional censors by streaming movies online and watching films on satellite TV. Many also travel to
Despite there being no movie
The government has backed a Saudi film festival that's taken place for the past few years in the eastern city of Dhahran. This year, some 60 Saudi films were screened.
The film "Wadjda" made history in 2013 by becoming the first Academy Award entry for Saudi Arabia, though it wasn't nominated for the Oscars. The movie follows the story of a 10-year-old girl who dreams of having a bicycle, just like boys have in her ultraconservative
Also, the Saudi film "Barakah Meets Barakah", by director Mahmoud Sabbagh, made its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. The movie, which has been called the kingdom's first romantic comedy, tells the story of a civil servant who falls for a Saudi girl whose Instagram posts have made her a local celebrity.
Though four years apart, the two films tackle the issue of gender segregation in Saudi Arabia, which remains largely enforced.
It was not immediately clear if movie
The Ministry of Culture and Information did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The government says it will announce regulations in the coming weeks.
The Saudi government says the opening of movie
Batrawy reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
