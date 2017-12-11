'Shape of Water,' 'Big Little Lies' lead Golden Globes

NEW YORK — Guillermo del Toro's Cold War-era fairytale "The Shape of Water" swam away with a leading seven nominations from the Golden Globes, while the HBO drama "Big Little Lies" led the television nominees with six nods.

The nominees for best picture drama are: "Call Me By Your Name," ''Dunkirk," ''The Post," The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

The nominees for best picture comedy or musical are: "The Disaster Artist," ''Get Out," ''Lady Bird," ''The Greatest Showman," and "I, Tonya."