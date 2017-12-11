Tina Turner writing sequel to memoir 'I, Tina'

NEW YORK — Tina Turner is not done telling her story.

The rock superstar is working on a sequel to her 1986 memoir "I, Tina," Atria Books told The Associated Press on Monday. The new book is called "Tina Turner: My Love Story" and will come out next October, timed to the singer's 60th year in music.

Seventy-eight year-old Turner says in a statement that she will write about everything from "finding love" to surviving a "life-threatening illness" she had never disclosed before.