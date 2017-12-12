Celeb birthdays for the week of Dec. 17-23

Dec. 17: Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 81. Keyboardist-singer Art Neville of the Neville Brothers is 80. Actor Bernard Hill is 73. Actor Ernie Hudson ("Ghostbusters") is 72. "Hardball" host Chris Matthews is 72. Actor-comedian Eugene Levy is 71. Drummer Jim Bonfanti of The Raspberries is 69. Actor Joel Brooks ("Six Feet Under") is 68. Singer Paul Rodgers is 68. Singer Wanda Hutchinson of The Emotions is 66. Country singer Sharon White of The Whites is 64. Actor Barry Livingston ("My Three Sons") is 64. Actor Bill Pullman is 64. Director-producer Peter Farrelly ("There's Something About Mary," ''Dumb and Dumber") is 61. Bassist Mike Mills of R.E.M. is 59. Singer Sarah Dallin of Bananarama is 56. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 51. Bassist Duane Propes of Little Texas is 51. Actress Laurie Holden ("The Walking Dead") is 48. DJ Homicide of Sugar Ray is 47. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas ("The District") is 47. Actress Claire Forlani ("Meet Joe Black," ''CSI: NY") is 46. Drummer Eddie Fisher of OneRepublic is 44. Actress Sarah Paulson ("American Horror Story") is 43. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 43. Actress Marissa Ribisi ("Pleasantville") is 43. Actress Milla Jovovich ("Zoolander," ''The Fifth Element") is 42. Singer Ben Goldwasser of MGMT is 35. Actress Shannon Woodward ("Westworld," ''Raising Hope") is 33. Actress Emma Bell ("The Walking Dead") is 31. Guitarist Taylor York of Paramore is 28. Actor Graham Rogers ("Quantico") is 27. Actor-singer Nat Wolff ("The Naked Brothers Band") is 23.

Dec. 18: Actor Roger Mosley ("Magnum, P.I.") is 79. Guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones is 74. Director Steven Spielberg is 71. Movie critic Leonard Maltin is 67. Guitarist Elliot Easton of The Cars is 64. Actor Ray Liotta is 62. Singer Angie Stone is 56. Actor Brad Pitt is 54. Wrestler-actor Stone Cold Steve Austin ("Chain of Command") is 53. Actor Shawn Christian ("Days of Our Lives") is 52. Actress Rachel Griffiths ("Brothers and Sisters," ''Six Feet Under") is 49. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 49. Country singer Cowboy Troy is 47. Rapper DMX is 47. DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit is 45. Singer Sia is 42. Country singer Randy Houser is 41. Actor Josh Dallas ("Once Upon A Time") is 39. Actress Katie Holmes ("Dawson's Creek") is 39. Singer Christina Aguilera is 37. Actress Ashley Benson ("Pretty Little Liars") is 28.

Dec. 19: Actress Cicely Tyson is 93. Actress Elaine Joyce is 74. Actor Tim Reid is 73. Musician John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 72. Country singer Janie Fricke is 70. Actor Mike Lookinland ("The Brady Bunch") is 57. Actress Jennifer Beals is 54. Actor Scott Cohen ("Gilmore Girls") is 53. Actor Robert MacNaughton ("E.T.") is 51. Magician Criss Angel is 50. Guitarist Klaus Eichstadt of Ugly Kid Joe is 50. Actress Kristy Swanson is 48. Model Tyson Beckford is 47. Actress Alyssa Milano is 45. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 37. Actress Marla Sokoloff ("The Practice") is 37.

Dec. 20: Actor Tommy Cole ("The Mickey Mouse Club") is 76. Drummer Bobby Colomby of Blood, Sweat and Tears is 73. Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss is 72. Musician Alan Parsons is 69. Actress Jenny Agutter ("Call the Midwife") is 65. Actor Michael Badalucco ("The Practice") is 63. Actress Blanche Baker ("Shakedown," ''Holocaust") is 61. Singer Billy Bragg is 60. Singer-bassist Mike Watt (The Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 60. Actor Joel Gretsch ("V'') is 54. Country singer Kris Tyler is 53. Singer Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes) is 51. Singer David Cook ("American Idol") is 35. Actor Jonah Hill is 34. Singer JoJo is 27.

Dec. 21: Country singer Freddie Hart is 91. Talk show host Phil Donahue is 82. Actress Jane Fonda is 80. Singer Carla Thomas is 75. Guitarist Albert Lee is 74. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 69. Singer Nick Gilder is 67. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris ("Better Call Saul") is 65. Singer Betty Wright is 64. Actress Jane Kaczmarek ("Malcolm in the Middle") is 62. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 61. Entertainer Jim Rose of The Jim Rose Circus Sideshow is 61. Former child actress Lisa Gerritsen ("Phyllis," ''The Mary Tyler Moore Show") is 60. Actor-comedian Ray Romano ("Everybody Loves Raymond") is 60. Country singer Christy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 55. Drummer Murph of Dinosaur Jr. is 53. Guitarist Gabrielle Glaser (Luscious Jackson) is 52. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 52. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 51. Actress Karri Turner ("JAG") is 51. Actress Khrystyne Haje ("Head of the Class") is 49. Country singer Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers is 49. Actress Julie Delpy is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 46. Singer-guitarist Brett Scallions (Fuel) is 46. Singer Lukas Rossi of Rock Star Supernova (TV: "Rock Star: Supernova") is 41. Actress Rutina Wesley ("True Blood") is 39. Keyboardist Anna Bulbrook of Airborne Toxic Event is 35. Actor Steven Yeun ("The Walking Dead") is 34.

Dec. 22: Actor Hector Elizondo is 81. Country singer Red Steagall is 79. TV anchor Diane Sawyer is 72. Guitarist Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick is 69. Actress BernNadette Stanis ("Good Times") is 64. Rapper Luther Campbell (2 Live Crew) is 57. Guitarist Chuck Mead (BR549) is 57. Actor Ralph Fiennes is 55. Actress Lauralee Bell ("The Young and the Restless") is 49. Country singer Lori McKenna is 49. Actress Heather Donahue ("The Blair Witch Project") is 44. Actor Chris Carmack ("The O.C.") is 37. Singer Jordin Sparks ("American Idol") is 28. Singer Meghan Trainor is 24.