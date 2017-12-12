Emmy Award telecast moves to Monday on NBC next year
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The next Primetime Emmy Awards will move to Monday night to avoid a huge potential tackle by "Sunday Night Football."
NBC and the Television Academy said Tuesday that the three-hour telecast will air Sept. 17. The last time the Emmys was staged on a Monday was in 2014.
The ceremony aired on a Sunday this year and was hosted by Stephen Colbert. It competed with pro football and drew 11.4 million people, one of the show's lowest ratings.
No host has been announced for the 2018 ceremony yet, which will originate from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
The ceremony is hosted on a rotating basis by ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
-
In Focus