Star War-drobes: Tips on cosplaying as your favourite Jedi

You may not have a Storm Trooper suit hanging in your closet, but a new Star Wars movie seems to trigger the superfan in everybody.

“The culture’s changed,” says Danny Steinberg, event co-ordinator and PR officer for the 501st Legion’s Canadian Garrison, a fan group that creates film-accurate replicas of villains such as Storm Troopers, Kylo Ren and Darth Vader, a practice known as cosplay.

“We live in a cosplay culture these days. We have everything from three-year-olds to 80-year-olds expressing their inner fantasies of what they want to be.”

Before The Last Jedi opens on Friday, Star Wars cosplay pros offered some tips for the casual fan to take their costumes to warp speed.

It’s curtains for Rey

Is she the last Jedi? Will she go to the dark side? Did she pillage the drapery like an intergalactic Scarlett O’Hara? London, Ont.-based cosplay professional Lee Scion suggests wearing brown pants and a white tanktop underneath some gauzy curtains salvaged from Value Village to create Rey’s signature outerwear.

Carrie on

The Last Jedi will be the late Carrie Fisher’s final appearance as Leia, so expect fans to pay tribute. “A lot of people replicate her first movie look with the high collar and that white dress,” says Doug Cottrell, public relations officer for the Canadian Base of the Rebel Legion, a cosplay group that portrays Star Wars heroes. He’s seen white turtlenecks and skirts paired for a simple riff on the look, completed, of course, by hair wrapped in twin side buns.

Robe one

Before Luke Skywalker was standing on his head and lifting rocks with his mind, he probably had to follow Scion’s super-easy hack for whipping up a Jedi robe. “Buy a sheet of brown cotton, cut out a vaguely shirt-shaped thing, and put a band around the waist and you would have a passable Star Wars costume,” she suggests.

Face time