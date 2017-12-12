Star War-drobes: Tips on cosplaying as your favourite Jedi
Planning on dressing up for the premiere of The Last Jedi? Follow these pointers and you'll look like you’re from a galaxy far, far away.
You may not have a Storm Trooper suit hanging in your closet, but a new Star Wars movie seems to trigger the superfan in everybody.
“The culture’s changed,” says Danny Steinberg, event co-ordinator and PR officer for the 501st Legion’s Canadian Garrison, a fan group that creates film-accurate replicas of villains such as Storm Troopers, Kylo Ren and Darth Vader, a practice known as cosplay.
“We live in a cosplay culture these days. We have everything from three-year-olds to 80-year-olds expressing their inner fantasies of what they want to be.”
Before The Last Jedi opens on Friday, Star Wars cosplay pros offered some tips for the casual fan to take their costumes to warp speed.
It’s curtains for Rey
Is she the last Jedi? Will she go to the dark side? Did she pillage the drapery like an intergalactic Scarlett O’Hara? London, Ont.-based cosplay professional Lee Scion suggests wearing brown pants and a white tanktop underneath some gauzy curtains salvaged from Value Village to create Rey’s signature outerwear.
Carrie on
The Last Jedi will be the late Carrie Fisher’s final appearance as Leia, so expect fans to pay tribute. “A lot of people replicate her first movie look with the high collar and that white dress,” says Doug Cottrell, public relations officer for the Canadian Base of the Rebel Legion, a cosplay group that portrays Star Wars heroes. He’s seen white turtlenecks and skirts paired for a simple riff on the look, completed, of course, by hair wrapped in twin side buns.
Robe one
Before Luke Skywalker was standing on his head and lifting rocks with his mind, he probably had to follow Scion’s super-easy hack for whipping up a Jedi robe. “Buy a sheet of brown cotton, cut out a vaguely shirt-shaped thing, and put a band around the waist and you would have a passable Star Wars costume,” she suggests.
Face time
You can print an illustrated Star Wars mask at home. Classic characters such as C3P0, Chewbacca, and even BB-8 are available online through sites such as PrintableCrush.com and OhMyFiesta.com not to mention Pinterest — just load your printer up with cardstock, hit print, cut them out, and tape a wooden spoon to the back. However this is more of a pre-theatre look: masks and props (like light sabres) are banned at most theatres.
