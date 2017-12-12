'Univision' anchor Jorge Ramos writing book on immigration
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A Univision journalist who famously clashed with then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2015 has a book coming out about Trump and immigration.
Publisher Vintage Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Jorge Ramos' "Stranger: The Challenge of a Latino Immigrant in the Trump Era" will be released Feb. 27.
Ramos is combining his own story of emigrating from Mexico with a critique of Trump's policies. He calls his book a
Ramos is a longtime anchor for Univision, the Spanish-language network.
During a news conference in 2015, Ramos confronted Trump about his plans for more restrictive immigration laws. Security personnel escorted Ramos, who had not been called on by Trump, from the event.
___
This story has been corrected to show the title of the book is "Stranger: The Challenge of a Latino Immigrant in the Trump Era."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
-
In Focus