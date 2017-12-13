Family's 'A Christmas Story' house may become Lego set
A
A
Share via Email
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A central New York family is campaigning for their carefully crafted recreation of the house from "A Christmas Story" to become an official Lego set.
WSTM-TV in Syracuse reports Jason Middaugh's small family project to recreate the house from the classic holiday film turned into a six-month undertaking. Middaugh says he and his family, who live in Marcellus, scoured the internet to find the 2,000 pieces needed to construct the home.
The Middaugh family included the character Ralphie in a bunny suit, a shipping container with a "fragile" sign and the notorious leg lamp.
Lego reviews set proposals when 10,000 people support a project on their special site. The Middaugh family's "A Christmas Story" set has received nearly 9,000 endorsements.
___
Information from: WSTM-TV, http://www.wstm.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
-
In Focus
Most Popular
-
Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre one step closer to new home after vote by Halifax council
-
Democrat Doug Jones victorious in stunning Alabama Senate upset
-
B.C.'s Site C dam 'a stain' on reconciliation with Indigenous people in Canada: experts
-
Someone is auctioning Premier Horgan's 'stake' in the Peace over Site C