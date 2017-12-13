Final offer choice expected for Toronto house where future princess lived

TORONTO — Time is running out to buy the Toronto house where "Suits" actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent time before announcing their engagement last month, as the sellers are expected to choose a buyer as soon as tonight.

Real estate agent Alex Beauregard says the two-storey, three-bedroom house — which the future princess rented for two years — has drawn a lot of interest since it was listed last week, at $1.395 million.

The sellers were to begin taking offers at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The agent said that 150 people came through its open house last weekend, with some waiting as much as 20 minutes to get in roughly 50 per cent more visitors than at a similar showing in the neighbourhood.

However, Beauregard says many of those were "looky-loo" viewers with a royal fascination and roughly 20 appeared to be serious buyers.

He says the sellers, former Flare magazine fashion editor Elizabeth Cabral and Kevin O'Neill, already have three registered offers and expect to select from between 10 to 15 offers.