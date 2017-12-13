Meghan Markle to join royal family for Christmas
LONDON — Prince Harry's fiancee is set to join Britain's royal family for Christmas.
Kensington Palace says Meghan Markle will join Queen Elizabeth II and other senior royals at Sandringham, a sprawling estate in Norfolk, 110 miles (175
The royals usually exchange gifts on Christmas Eve and attend a church service at St. Mary Magadalene Church on Christmas Day before enjoying a gala lunch and, sometimes, a walk in the woods.
The palace says, "you can expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle at Sandringham on Christmas Day."
Prince Harry and the American actress announced their engagement Nov. 27.
