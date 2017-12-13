Red Nose Day returns to NBC in 2018 to raise money for kids

LOS ANGELES — Red Nose Day is returning to NBC in 2018.

The network announced Wednesday that it will support the fundraising campaign to end child poverty with a prime-time TV special on May 24, 2018.

Walgreens stores will again sell red foam noses to raise money for the campaign.

Organizers say Red Nose Day has raised $100 million for programs that provide food, education and medical services to the neediest children in the U.S. and abroad.