Sometimes you have to say 'no' 150 times to get the message across: Schneller

The Show: Better Things, Season 2, Episode 7 (F/X)

The Moment: 150 nos

Divorced mother Sam (Pamela Adlon, series creator) is driving to a hardware store with Jeff (Greg Cromer), the ex-husband of Sam’s good friend Sunny. Sam is being hard on herself. Jeff stops his truck and gives her a heartfelt talking-to: She’s doing her best. She needs to let up on herself. It’s the speech every over-extended woman wants to hear.

Sam is moved. And kind of turned on. Jeff leans in for a kiss. “No!” Sam says. “No, no, no, no. No, Jeff, no! Jeff? Jeff! No!”

She claps a hand over his mouth and keeps repeating No. When you think she’s about to stop, she starts in again. I stopped counting at 150 nos.

When Sam finally takes her hand away, Jeff says, “I hear you. But maybe you could just” do something crude.

Sam’s attraction pops like a soap bubble. “Eeeew!” she says. “Thank god! You suck!”

The Golden Globes are a meaningless award, but the one good thing they do is point people to underseen television series, as they did this year by nominating Adlon. Season 1 was pretty shaggy, but Season 2 found a groove.

Many women will relate to this moment — how susceptible we can be to a man who says one right thing, and how quickly he can wreck it. Interestingly, several men I like are put off by Sam; they find her too strident. But that’s precisely Adlon’s point. Sam says what she means. And if she says no 150 times, it’s because sometimes she has to.