Canadian film out of the running for next year's Oscars
LOS ANGELES — A Canadian film is out of the running for the best Foreign Language Film category in next year's Oscars.
Historical drama "Hochelaga" had been selected as Canada's pick for the best foreign-language film category.
However "Hochelaga" was not on the list released Thursday of the nine films that were submitted for the next round of voting that will be held next month.
"Hochelaga'' looks at several centuries of Montreal history through an archeological dig after a sinkhole opens up under Percival-Molson Stadium in Montreal.
Canada had finalists in the category three years in a row between 2010 and 2012.
