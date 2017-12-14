Essence magazine to honour Missy Elliott at pre-Grammy event
NEW YORK — Essence magazine will
Essence says Thursday that Elliott, a hitmaking rapper, singer, producer and songwriter, will be
The 60th annual Grammys will take place three days later at Madison Square Garden.
Elliott has won multiple Grammys and launched many hits since releasing her debut album in 1997. Her well-known songs include "Work It," ''Get Ur Freak On" and "Lose Control."
Elliott, also known for her work with megaproducer Timbaland, has lent her musical talent to other artists, producing songs for Aaliyah, Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Monica, Mary J. Blige, TLC and others.
