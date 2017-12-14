Entertainment

PBS statement on Tavis Smiley misconduct allegations

PBS released a response Thursday to a statement by talk show host Tavis Smiley after the network cut ties with him over allegations of misconduct:

"Following receipt of a complaint, PBS hired an independent law firm to conduct an investigation and we stand by its integrity. The totality of the investigation, which included Mr. Smiley, revealed a pattern of multiple relationships with subordinates over many years, and other conduct inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS."

