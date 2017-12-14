PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 12/10/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

2. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. "Year One" by Nora roberts (St. Martin's)

4. "The Midnight Line" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

5. "The People vs. Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. "Tom Clancy: Power and Empire" by Marc Cameron (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. "Artemis" by Andy Weir (Crown)

8. "Past Perfect" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. "Hardcore Twenty-Four" by Janet Evanovich (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

10. "End Game" by David Balducci (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "Sleeping Beauties" by King/King (Scribner)

12. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celest Ng (Penguin)

13. "Uncommon Type" by Tom Hanks (Knopf)

14. "A Column of Fire" by Ken Follett (Viking)

15. "The Demon Crown" by James Rollins (William Morrow)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

2. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

3. "Let Trump Be Trump" by Lewandowski/Bossie (Center Street)

4. "Guinness World Records 2018" by Guinness World Records Limited (Guinness World Records)

5. "The How Not to Die Cookbook" by Michael Greger (Flatiron)

6. "Grant" by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

7. "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

8. "Promise Me, Dad" by Joe Biden (Flatiron)

9. "Obama" by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

10. "Killing England" by O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt)

11. "The Wisdom of Sundays" by Oprah Winfrey (Flatiron)

12. "Capital Gaines" by Chip Gaines (W)

13. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

14. "The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook" by Melissa Hartwig (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

15. "Bobby Kennedy" by Chris Matthews (Simon & Schuster)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Dangerous Games" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

2. "Venom of the Mountain Man" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

3. "Final Scream" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

4. "Dragon Teeth" by Michael Crichton (Harper)

5. "Thursdays at Eight" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

6. "Heartbreak Hotel" by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

7. "Revival" by Stephen King (Pocket)

8. "The Wrong Side of Goodbye" by Michael Connelly (Vision)

9. "Filthy Rich" by Patterson/Connelly (Vision)

10. "Silver Bells" by Fern Michaels et al. (Zebra)

11. "The Silent Corner" by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

12. "Fast and Loose" by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

13. "Murder on the Orient Express" (movie tie-in) by Agatha Christie (William Morrow)

14. "Cowboy's Legacy" by B.J. Daniels (HQN)

15. "The Christmas Wish" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Sun and Her Flowers" by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMell)

2. "Darker" by E.L. James (Vintage)

3. "Instant Pot Miracle" (HMH)

4. "The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2018" by Sarah Janssen (World Almanac)

5. "Air Fry Genius" by Meredith Lurence (Walah)

6. "The Whole30 Day by Day" by Melissa Hartwig (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

7. "Instant Pot Cookbook" (HMH)

8. "The Black Book" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "Count to Ten" by James Patterson & Angwan Sanghi (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

11. "Collusion" by Luke Harding (Vintage)

12. "It" (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Scribner)

13. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

14. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

15. "Pachinko" by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central Publishing)