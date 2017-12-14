Simmons says he will 'defend' himself following rape claims
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Music mogul Russell Simmons says on Instagram that he will "begin to properly defend" himself a day after a New York Times story published claims by three women that he raped them.
The allegations in the Times' Wednesday report stem from the 1980s and 1990s. Simmons denies the allegations.
Simmons wrote Thursday that he "will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges." Simmons posted his words under a photo that read #NotMe. He writes that "my intention is not to diminish the #MeToo movement in anyway, but instead hold my accusers accountable. ...It's just a statement about my innocence."
Last month, HBO said it would edit out any link to Simmons in its "All Def Comedy" show after a sexual misconduct allegation by a screenwriter.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse
-
In Focus
Most Popular
-
Million-dollar promise: A pledge to her mother led this woman to a $1.75 million lotto win
-
Plane crashes in northern Saskatchewan with 25 people on board, no fatalities
-
Sexual masochism expert takes stand at murder trial in death of off-duty cop
-
Kentucky politician accused of sexual assault dies in apparent suicide