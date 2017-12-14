Vancouver's Westender newspaper announces closure after 68 years in operation
VANCOUVER — A weekly newspaper in Vancouver is stopping the presses after nearly seven decades of delivering arts and entertainment coverage to the city.
In a letter to its readers, The Westender says the decision to cease publication was made with mixed emotions.
The paper is owned by Glacier Media and the letter says all seven of its staff members have been offered jobs within the parent company.
The move follows the closure of the free daily newspaper 24Hours that was announced by owner TorStar last month, after acquiring the publication from Postmedia.
The Westender is an award-winning newspaper, having received accolades from the British Columbia Yukon Community Newspaper Association earlier this year.
The final edition will be published Dec. 21.
