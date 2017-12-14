WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended December 10.

FICTION

1. "The Getaway" (DWK ?12) by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

2. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

3. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday)

4. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. "Year One: Chronicles of the One" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

6. "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: The Illustrated Edition" by J.K. Rowling (Arthur A. Levine)

7. "A Loud Winter's Nap" by Katy Hudson (Capstone Young Readers)

8. "The Midnight Line" by Lee Child (Dell)

9. "Wonder" (movie tie-in) by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

10. "Turtles All the Way Down" by John Green (Dutton Books for Young Readers)

NONFICTION

1. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

2. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

3. "Let Trump Be Trump" by Corey R. Lewandowski & David N. Bossie (Center Street)

4. "Garth Brooks: Anthology Part 1 LE" by Garth Brooks (Pearl Records, Inc.)

5. "Guinness World Records 2018" by Guinness World Records Limited (Guinness World Records)

6. "The How Not to Die Cookbook

7. "Grant" by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press)

8. "Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

9. "Promise Me, Dad" by Joe Biden (Flatiron Books)

10. "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Year One: Chronicles of the One" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

2. "The Demon Crown" by James Rollins (HarperCollins Publishers)

3. "Darker: Fifty Shades Darker" by E.L. James (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. "The Midnight Line" by Lee Child (Random House)

5. "End Game" by David Balducci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "The 12 Slays of Christmas" by Abby L. Vandiver (Media Web Publishing, Inc)

7. "Persepolis Rising" by James S. A. Corey (Orbit)

8. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday)

9. "The People vs. Alex Cross" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Knopf Doubleday)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Let Trump Be Trump" by Corey R. Lewandowski & David N. Bossie (Center Street)

2. "How to Instant Pot" by Daniel Shumski (Workman Publishing Company)

3. "The Last Black Unicorn" by Tiffany Haddish (Gallery Books)

4. "Natural Disaster" by Ginger Zee (Disney Press)

5. "The Case for a Creator" by Lee Strobel (Zondervan)

6. "Leonardo da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

7. "The Southern Cast Iron Cookbook" by Elena Rosemond-Hoerr (Elena Rosemond-Hoerr)

8. "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. "Project Smoke" by Steven Raichlen (Workman Publishing Company)

10. "The Secret Lives of Introverts" by Jenn Granneman (Skyhorse Publishing)