Entertainment

9 films now vying for foreign language Oscar nomination

This image released by Magnolia Pictures shows Terry Notary, center, in a scene from "The Square." Notary plays a man who for his performance art, acts like an ape. He‚Äôs been chosen as the entertainment for a group of well-heeled museum investors, but the interactive bit at a fancy dinner doesn‚Äôt go as planned as he intimidates and terrorizes the nervous guests. (Magnolia Pictures via AP)

This image released by Magnolia Pictures shows Terry Notary, center, in a scene from "The Square." Notary plays a man who for his performance art, acts like an ape. He‚Äôs been chosen as the entertainment for a group of well-heeled museum investors, but the interactive bit at a fancy dinner doesn‚Äôt go as planned as he intimidates and terrorizes the nervous guests. (Magnolia Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES — Nine films are now vying for an Academy Award nomination in the foreign language category.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the short-list Thursday, which includes films from Chile, Germany, Israel and Lebanon. Ninety-two films were initially in contention for possible nomination.

Five films are typically nominated for foreign language Oscar consideration, and the nominees will be announced on Jan. 23. The Academy Awards will be held on March 4 in Los Angeles.

The short-listed films are: Chile's "A Fantastic Woman," Germany's "In the Fade," Hungary's "On Body and Soul," Israel's "Foxtrot," Lebanon's "The Insult," Russia's "Loveless," Senegal's "Felicite," South Africa's "The Wound" and Sweden's "The Square."

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: Oscars

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular