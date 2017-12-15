Canadian 'Traders' actor Bruce Gray dies at 81 in Los Angeles
TORONTO — Canadian actor Bruce Gray, who played an investment banker on the series "Traders" and the father of the groom in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," has died.
Mike Pashak, Gray's good friend of nearly a decade, says he died Dec. 13 at his home in Los Angeles.
He was 81.
Pashak says Gray had brain cancer that had metastasized throughout his body and was in hospice care for about two weeks before his death.
Pashak describes him as "generous, a mentor, witty (and) compassionate."
Gray was born to Canadian parents in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
They returned to his parents' home city of Toronto when he was thirteen.
He graduated from the University of Toronto with a master's degree in psychology before he got into modelling and acting, both onstage and onscreen.
Gray played lead roles on the Canadian series "Son of a Hundred Kings" and "High Hopes."
His other credits include "Beverly Hills, 90210," "Chicago Hope," "Murphy Brown," "Melrose Place" and "ER."
On "Murder She Wrote," he played Ted Hartley, Jessica's publisher.
