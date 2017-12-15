Dying man's wish to see new 'Star Wars' movie coming true
A
A
Share via Email
BEDFORD, N.H. — A dying man's wish to see the new "Star Wars" movie is coming true, thanks to local fire departments and medics.
Ron Villemaire has stage 4 colon cancer and is in hospice care in Bedford, New Hampshire. He's a huge "Star Wars" fan, but can't get to a
After a public plea from his daughter, the Bedford and New Boston fire departments say they'll take him Saturday by ambulance to a
The 69-year-old Villemaire will be joined by family and friends, as well as Darth Vader and storm troopers.
Villemaire is a U.S. Air Force veteran and will be greeted by representatives thanking him for his service.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Story of Ferdinand — a bull market since 1936
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Shape of Water is a creature-feature ripe with romance, thrills and empathy for all
-
In Focus
The Disaster Artist is a love letter to The Room, and to movies in general
-
In Focus
Don’t expect the Academy to take moral high ground and cancel Oscars: Crouse