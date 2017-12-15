'Florida Project' producer accused of sexual misconduct
LOS ANGELES — "The Florida Project" producer Andrew Duncan has been accused of sexual misconduct by a dozen anonymous women and is stepping down from his company June Pictures.
Duncan in a statement Friday disputes the allegations, calling them either distorted or demonstrably false. He accuses rivals of "taking advantage of the news climate" and trying to undermine his financial prospects.
The Hollywood Reporter detailed accounts from multiple women alleging various kinds of misconduct on or around film sets ranging from inappropriate suggestions to kissing and groping without consent.
Alex Saks is taking sole control of June Pictures in Duncan's absence.
In addition to "The Florida Project," considered a candidate for best picture at the Oscars, June Pictures produced Paul Dano's directorial debut "Wildlife" and "Book Club," with Diane Keaton and Jane Fonda.
