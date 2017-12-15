Mario Batali kicked off ABC amid misconduct allegations
NEW YORK — Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been kicked off ABC's "The Chew" amid allegations from several women that he touched them inappropriately.
ABC said that while it was not aware of any inappropriate
Batali apologized in a statement Monday, and said that "much of the
Batali, who has appeared on "The Chew" since its debut six years ago, oversees several restaurants in a handful of cities. The Food Network had planned to relaunch his show "Molto Mario" next year, but said Monday it would be put on hold.
