Mario Batali kicked off ABC amid misconduct allegations

NEW YORK — Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been kicked off ABC's "The Chew" amid allegations from several women that he touched them inappropriately.

ABC said that while it was not aware of any inappropriate behaviour involving him and the show, the network says "we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behaviour violates our standards of conduct."

Batali apologized in a statement Monday, and said that "much of the behaviour described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted." His representative did not return a message seeking comment Friday.